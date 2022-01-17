O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 57,621 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,621 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,740,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,786,000 after acquiring an additional 439,437 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 18.3% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,082,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,044,000 after acquiring an additional 321,387 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,567,000 after buying an additional 247,697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 12.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,821,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,663,000 after buying an additional 207,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,713,000 after buying an additional 138,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TAK stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.94. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 15.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

