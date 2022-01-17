O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. As a group, analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ING shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.51.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.