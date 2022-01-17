O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,906,241,000 after purchasing an additional 132,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,583,000 after purchasing an additional 49,172 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,335,000 after purchasing an additional 242,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $379.56 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $278.95 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $356.78 and its 200 day moving average is $355.86. The company has a market capitalization of $116.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.28.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

