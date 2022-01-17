O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 320 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 393.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.88.

NYSE:APD opened at $291.35 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.07.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

