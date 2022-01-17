Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 200 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cable One were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Cable One by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 17.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 31.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 357.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

CABO opened at $1,559.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,749.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,851.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,524.57 and a 1 year high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 20.47%.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total value of $588,995.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 631 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,642 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,149.57.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.