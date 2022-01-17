Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $885,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 42.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,515,000 after acquiring an additional 22,594 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $2,387,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.64.

MPWR stock opened at $438.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $512.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $483.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.51 and a 52-week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total value of $899,841.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,022 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $1,108,601.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $18,040,222. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

