Forsta AP Fonden Buys 2,500 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Carvana were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Carvana by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,251,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,415,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Carvana by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Carvana by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.85.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $156.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.48. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $147.67 and a 12 month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

