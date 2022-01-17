Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,044,000 after buying an additional 5,050,236 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,338,000 after buying an additional 4,335,010 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,554,000 after buying an additional 1,467,409 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,653,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,402,000 after buying an additional 1,007,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,293,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,853,000 after buying an additional 1,003,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

FOX stock opened at $41.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

