$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OFC shares. KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

OFC stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

