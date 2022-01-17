Pitcairn Co. Reduces Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,932,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,302,000 after acquiring an additional 551,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,836 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,869,000 after acquiring an additional 599,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,525,000 after acquiring an additional 647,809 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO opened at $19.47 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

