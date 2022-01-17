Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 200 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 112.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,178,000 after buying an additional 3,457,345 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 698.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 831,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,904,000 after buying an additional 727,459 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,284,000 after buying an additional 460,267 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 104.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 847,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,047,000 after buying an additional 432,410 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 27.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,763,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,444,000 after buying an additional 383,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $70.66 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.63.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGNX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

