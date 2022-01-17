Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 13,516 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Amdocs worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOX. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 38,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 903,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 332.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 30,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $75.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.