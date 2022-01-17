Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,798 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,126,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,887,000 after buying an additional 155,387 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $7,358,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,573,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,382,000 after buying an additional 27,864 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,412,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 328.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,284 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $48.60 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.70. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

