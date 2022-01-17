Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Brokerages expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.08). Marcus reported earnings per share of ($1.22) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 86.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCS. Barrington Research upped their price target on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marcus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $575,209.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 829,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after buying an additional 514,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,103,000 after purchasing an additional 389,512 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 911,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 188,645 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 417.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 155,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 345.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 150,955 shares during the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCS opened at $17.60 on Friday. Marcus has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44.

Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

