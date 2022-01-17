Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,591,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total transaction of $110,358.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,859,180. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $543.06 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $333.68 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $636.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $612.96. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

