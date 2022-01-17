Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to announce ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). JetBlue Airways reported earnings of ($1.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JetBlue Airways.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBLU. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4,859.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $14.85 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.01.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.