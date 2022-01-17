Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 626 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.34% of Golden Entertainment worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,552,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,500,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDEN opened at $45.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $54.86.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $282.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.18 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet cut Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

