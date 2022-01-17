CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.46 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Boston Properties by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 18.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $68,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $125.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.45 and a 1-year high of $128.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

Several research analysts have commented on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

