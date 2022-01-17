Pitcairn Co. Lowers Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,638,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,338,000 after acquiring an additional 262,663 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,869,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,349,000 after acquiring an additional 188,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,705,000 after acquiring an additional 286,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,759,000 after acquiring an additional 40,004 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $48.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.