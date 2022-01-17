Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,448 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.26% of Chegg worth $25,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 365.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Chegg by 14.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

NYSE CHGG opened at $28.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

