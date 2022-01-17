Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 83 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,428,492,000 after acquiring an additional 201,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,269 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ecolab by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,410,000 after acquiring an additional 292,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,197,000 after acquiring an additional 68,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $876,067,000 after acquiring an additional 208,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab stock opened at $216.03 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.15 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.