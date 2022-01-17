Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.34% of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,764,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KSTR opened at $22.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82. KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.