Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 251.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 204.5% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $49.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $53.08.

