Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $101.03 Million Stock Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,998,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,167 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.38% of Legend Biotech worth $101,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 303.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,685,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,833 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at $40,126,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 284.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after acquiring an additional 593,618 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at $11,208,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 18.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,000,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after acquiring an additional 155,199 shares during the last quarter. 26.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LEGN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

LEGN opened at $41.50 on Monday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.70.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 387.71% and a negative return on equity of 134.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

