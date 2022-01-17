Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,577 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 295,422 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.63% of Signature Bank worth $104,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 178,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,635,000 after purchasing an additional 108,605 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 512,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,626,000 after purchasing an additional 241,677 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBNY opened at $365.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a one year low of $146.10 and a one year high of $372.50.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.38.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

