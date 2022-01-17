Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $99.94 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,256 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of Dollar General worth $99,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Dollar General by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.48.

DG opened at $217.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.61 and a 200 day moving average of $223.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.