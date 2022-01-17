Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $290,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL opened at $40.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.98 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.07.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.