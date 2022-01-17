Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) in a research note released on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 270 ($3.66) price objective on the stock.

J has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.41) to GBX 300 ($4.07) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.48) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 250 ($3.39) to GBX 300 ($4.07) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 220 ($2.99) to GBX 230 ($3.12) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 293.33 ($3.98).

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

