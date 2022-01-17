VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QQQN. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 4,720.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 28,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 623.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock opened at $30.98 on Monday. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $36.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

