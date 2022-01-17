Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Short Interest Down 33.6% in December

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,440,000 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the December 15th total of 11,200,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 8,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $582,130.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,752,253. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Centene by 101.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,395,000 after buying an additional 4,701,038 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth about $249,188,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Centene by 62.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,509 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,488,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Centene by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $80.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $85.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

