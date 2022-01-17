iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 20,439.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,603,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,590,645 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.31% of iShares Gold Trust worth $86,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.54 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

