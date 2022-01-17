Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,739 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $95,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $427.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $429.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $338.57 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.