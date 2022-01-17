Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 265,710 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,502,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 265,710 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Micron Technology worth $106,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $9,324,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,407 shares of company stock worth $13,232,161 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

Shares of MU opened at $97.36 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.10. The firm has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.