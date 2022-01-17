Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $110.14 Million Stock Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,950,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609,450 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.37% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $110,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 115,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $20.68 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $44.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.40.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.27.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

