Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $63 Million Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,304,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,559 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.10% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $62,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,877,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 70.9% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 141.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after buying an additional 20,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,577,000 after buying an additional 173,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REYN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $32.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

