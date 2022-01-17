Inspire Investing LLC Sells 3,432 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 101.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 233.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 42,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRN shares. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Shares of TRN opened at $30.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 1.32. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is -141.54%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $68,676,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

