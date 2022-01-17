990 Shares in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 8.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $219.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 0.51. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.39 and a twelve month high of $282.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.76.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

