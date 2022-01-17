Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Belden by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,464,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Belden by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

BDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. increased their target price on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $63.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $68.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average is $58.55.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $630.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.72 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.49%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

