Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152,812 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIV opened at $7.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -60.58 and a beta of 1.05. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

