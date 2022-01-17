Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) will announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aris Water Solutions.

NYSE:ARIS opened at $12.79 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.

