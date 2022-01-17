Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.91.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Topaz Energy to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Topaz Energy stock opened at C$18.37 on Monday. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.02 and a twelve month high of C$19.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The firm has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 115.53.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$55.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is currently 383.65%.

