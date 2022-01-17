Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will post ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.45). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year earnings of ($6.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.04) to ($6.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.87) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.43 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.87.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. Zai Lab has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $193.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.14.

In other Zai Lab news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Wirth bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth $80,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth $234,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth $269,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

