NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,047 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LPL Financial from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.67.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $175.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.88 and a 52-week high of $181.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.57%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

