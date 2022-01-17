NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 13,404 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,265 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Regions Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 59,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RF. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.66.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial stock opened at $25.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

