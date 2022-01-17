NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $4.35 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $110.82 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.37 and a 200-day moving average of $108.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

