NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 93,029 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,029 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO stock opened at $46.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $35.89 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.31.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -341.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.