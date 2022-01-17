Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $441,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,164 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $63.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $65.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.39.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

NFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

