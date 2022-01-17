Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 32,905 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,905 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,573,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 176,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMP opened at $328.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.77 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.33.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

