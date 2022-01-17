TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 76.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,118 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 7,427.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 34.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $13.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 325.25 and a quick ratio of 325.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.87. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 218.19%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

