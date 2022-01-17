Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 20.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

